LWV commemorates longtime member Lois Poppe

Over many years, Poppe participated in registering votes throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County. She had been on the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) State Plan Commission since 2003 and was the HAVA Grant Project chair for LWV of Nebraska in 2006-07.

The LWV-LL Board especially appreciates the many years that Lois was the “office checker” for the Lincoln League at the Apothecary office. She was helpful in keeping track of mail, phone calls, memberships and the many things that needed to be done, and notifying folks who needed to know what was going on so they could respond to requests. Her assistance in this effort was invaluable in keeping the Lincoln League operating while it moved to the new location. She also provided a task list of duties for the office checker to help the Lincoln League take over in its new location at 4600 Valley Road.