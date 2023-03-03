The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) will tee off the 2023 season with a spring brunch on Saturday, April 1, at the Holmes Golf Course clubhouse. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 9 a.m.

The LWMGA is for women golfers of all abilities. The group's goal is to promote women's golf, teach golf etiquette and support public golf.

It's easy to join. Qualification for membership includes women 19 or over who reside in Lincoln, or within 45 miles of the main U.S. Post Office at 700 R St., or who are employed at a business with a Lincoln address.

Benefits of membership include:

• Reserved tee times Monday-Friday. No need to pre-pay, no requirement to make tee times or find a substitute for league play. Just show up when it fits your schedule and have a great time. Play as often as you like, morning or evening. Play 9 or 18 holes. Just pay course green fees when you play.

• Excellent opportunity to socialize and play golf with a diverse group of enthusiastic women of all skill levels and abilities.

• Opportunities to play in fun monthly events, match-play competition and compete in the LWMGA club championship. Weekly games of fun and competition are offered during daily play.

• GHIN handicap service to establish and maintain a handicap.

For membership forms, league information, details on tee times or additional information about the LWMGA, visit www.lwmga.org or email lwmgaevents@gmail.com. Information can also be found at the city courses.

Tee times are reserved at all courses beginning April 1.