LWMGA to tee off 2022 season with spring brunch

The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) will kick off the 2022 season with a spring brunch Saturday, April 2, at Holmes Golf Course.

The 9 a.m. meeting will be preceded by check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. The brunch isn’t just for members but for all women who enjoy golf and may be interested in joining the LWMGA.

Are you tired of trying to find tee times or having to find a sub for your current golf league? If so, now is the time to join LWMGA.

LWMGA provides an opportunity to meet women golfers and is open to women of all skill levels who live within 45 miles of Lincoln or who work at a business with a Lincoln address. The league’s goals are to promote women’s golf, have fun, teach golf etiquette and support public golf.

Benefits of LWMGA include 30 weeks of reserved tee times, morning and evening, Monday through Friday at each of the four city courses. Also weekly games and fun competition for all ability levels, fun formats for new members (and old!), wonderful women with whom to socialize, and a club championship.

Membership in LWMGA ($41) allows women to play at any or all of the reserved league tee times at the city courses, participate in league events, and participate in the USGA GHIN Handicap service. To play at the league’s reserved tee times, “just show up, pay the green fees and play – there is no requirement to sign up in advance or worry about a sub when you do not play,” said league president Sandy Amen.

If you have questions regarding LWMGA, contact Shelly Herrod at 402-309-4900 or email shelly.herrod62@gmail.com, or you can email LWMGAevents@gmail.com.

For membership forms, league information and information on tee times, go to www.lwmga.org. To attend the spring brunch, email your name to LWMGAevents@gmail.com.

