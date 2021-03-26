LWMGA to tee off 2021 season in April

The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) will kick off its 2021 golf season without a spring brunch, normally scheduled for the first week in April, due to COVID-19 related concerns for the safety of members and guests.

"Hopefully with people having an opportunity to get vaccinated, daily play and tournaments will resume to some normalcy," said Shelly Herrod, LWMGA board secretary and special events co-coordinator.

Tee times are reserved at all courses beginning April 1, and games and weekly sign-ins start May 1, Herrod said. Tournaments will begin April 17.

Qualifications for membership include any woman 19 or over who resides in Lincoln, or within 45 miles of the main U.S. Post Office at 700 R St., or who is employed at a business with a Lincoln address.

Benefits of membership include:

• Thirty weeks of reserved tee times Monday-Friday. There is no need to pre-pay and no requirement to make tee times or find a substitute for league play. Just show up when it fits your schedule and have a great time. Play as often as you like, morning or evening, nine or 18 holes. Pay when you play.

• Opportunities to socialize and play golf with a diverse group of enthusiastic women of all skill levels.