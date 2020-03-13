LWMGA to kick off season with brunch and registration

The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) will kick off its 2020 golf season with a spring brunch Saturday, April 4, at Highlands Golf Course. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 9 a.m. The brunch is not only for members, but for all women who enjoy golf and may be interested in joining LWMGA.

Qualifications for membership include any woman 19 or over who resides in Lincoln or within 45 miles of the main U.S. Post Office at 700 R St., or who is employed at a business with a Lincoln address.

Benefits of membership include:

• Access to daily reserved tee times at the city golf courses (Holmes, Mahoney, Highlands and Pioneers). Tee times include morning and evening times, when you can choose to play 9 or 18 holes. There is no need to confirm you are planning to play; you can simply show up and play at your convenience. Weekend play is also available.

• Excellent opportunity to meet and play golf with a diverse group of enthusiastic women of all skill levels and abilities.

• Opportunities to play in fun monthly events, match-play competition and compete in the club championship.

• GHIN handicap service to establish and maintain a handicap.

For membership forms, league information, details on tee times or additional information about the organization, go to lwmga.org. To register for the spring brunch, go to the website and download the registration form or contact Mary Ann Fry at lwmgaevents@gmail.com.