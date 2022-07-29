LWMGA TeeRific Shamble tournament results

The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) hosted a "TeeRific Shamble" event on an overcast morning July 16 at Mahoney golf course. Twenty two-person teams entered the competition, which featured a shamble format with scores netted by handicap.

WINNERS

Flight 1 – First place: Sherrie Nelson and Callen Frenzel, 61; second place: Jodi Nelson and Karen Flowers, 61; third place: Lorene Kramer and Margaret Schultz, 63.

Flight 2 – First place: Susan Holland and Deb Holland, 64; second place: Carold Zubrod and Carol Ruff, 64; third place: Becky Phillip and Joleyn Stacy, 66; fourth place: Mary Ann Frye and Arlene Stubblefield, 66.

Flight 3 – First place: Lisa Thiessen and Sandy Amen, 64; second place: Marcia Gartzke and Claudia Pankoke, 69; third place: Becky Moyer and Elaine Hanson, 70.

Flag prize winners were Susan Feely, Karen Flowers, Lisa Thiessen, Jodi Nelson, Deb Holland and Jan McNally.