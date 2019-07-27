The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association held its fourth event of the season, “6-6-6,” at Mahoney Golf Course July 20.
Thirty-two women came out to play. The 6-6-6 format is a two-person team event with holes 1-6 played as a traditional scramble. Holes 7-12 were played as best ball, where each team member played her own ball on each hole and the team's lowest net score was recorded as the team score.
Holes 13-18 were played as alternate shot, where player A tees off on holes 13, 15 and 17, and player B tees off on holes 14, 16 and 18. Players alternate hitting the next shot until the ball is holed, and the total number of shots is the team score for that hole.