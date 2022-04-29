LWMGA opens season with Spring Swing

The team of Sharon Martin, Jan McNally and Alice Skultety won the Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association’s first event of the season April 23 at Pioneers Golf Course. With warm temperatures, 45 women braved 50 mph wind gusts for the Spring Swing scramble.

The team of Jodi Nelson, Carla Barclay, Claudia Pankoke and Jenne Rodriguez finished runner-up.

A scorecard playoff determined third, fourth, fifth and sixth places: third place-Julie Gade, Carol Zubrod, Becky Moyer and Joyce McClure; fourth place-Sherrie Nelson, Lori Nedrig, Jody Best and Tracy Pickering; fifth place-Eva Hurt, Bonnie Jolly, Mary Ann Frye and Jean Brennfoerder; and sixth place-Tammy Poe, Bev Kipper, Katie Klug and Cheryl Morton.

The next event is set for Saturday, May 21, at Holmes Golf Course. The two-person team event will use net Stableford scoring. June 11 will be Guest Day, an 18-hole event for which members are encouraged to invite a guest to play in a shamble format.

