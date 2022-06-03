LWMGA Highflyers event winners

Forty members of the Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association braved a mid-50-degree temperature and chances of rain to play in the season’s second event, Highflyers, May 21 at Holmes Golf Course.

The Highflyers format is a two-person Stableford scoring event with players receiving pops on their card consistent with 85% of their handicap. Each member plays her own ball throughout the hole. Upon completion of the hole, each player determines her net score and how many points she gets for that hole using the Stableford scoring chart. Stableford scoring is: bogey 1 point, par 2 points, birdie 3 points, eagle 4 points and double eagle 5 points. The combined point total of the two-person team is the score on that hole. This is the only event where high score wins.

Six women won flag prizes and several won drawing prizes. The next LWMGA event is Guest Day on Jun 11 at Highlands Golf Course.

WINNERS

Flight 1, first place: Jodi Nelson/Donna May, 68 points (scorecard playoff); second place, Tami Vanderbeek/Ginny Phillips 68 (scorecard playoff); third place, Julie Gade/Deanna Stranathan, 67 points.

Flight 2, first place: Jan McNally/Gloria Brockley, 56 points; second place, Mary Ann Frye/Jody Best, 54 points (scorecard playoff); third place, Deb Oman/Karen Flowers, 54 points (scorecard playoff).

Flight 3, first place: Jenne Rodriguez/Joleyn Stacy, 62; second place, Arleen Stubblefield/ Carol Zubrod, 61; third place, Connie Barksdale/Kris Scheer, 54.

LWMGA provides an opportunity to meet women golfers and is open to women of all skill levels who live within 45 miles of Lincoln or who work at a business with a Lincoln address. Each week, the league has morning and evening tee times reserved at each of the four city courses. Several “just for fun” events are scheduled throughout the season, as well as a club championship. For more information, visit www.lwmga.org.

