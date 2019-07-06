Holmes, Mahoney and Crooked Creek golf courses hosted 47 women at the 86th annual Lincoln Women’s City Golf Tournament June 22-24.
The three-day event combined a two-day, two-women best ball event and a three-day stroke play event. Rain delayed the tournament on Saturday, and on Sunday the tournament averted chances of rain throughout the day.
Jodi Nelson led all scoring with a 77 at Holmes on Saturday and a 78 at Mahoney on Sunday, holding a 15-stroke lead after the first two days despite wet conditions. On Monday at Crooked Creek, Nelson posted another 77 and won the tournament with a three-day total of 232. Lisa Mansur placed second at 249, and Jill Pilkington was third at 252.
In the best ball event, Nelson and Karen Flowers won with a 135 score, and Pilkington and Shelly Herrod placed second with a 135. Ginny Phillips and Julie Gade finished third at 141, Nancy Vanicek and Amy Seiler were fourth at 142, Callen Frenzel and Joy Kovar placed fifth at 143, Sherrie Nelson and Tammy Poe were sixth at 144, and Donna May and Sherril Kilpatrick finished seventh at 145.
A tiebreaker between four teams with a 147 score was determined by a scorecard playoff. Gale Hadenfeldt and Jan Crouch emerged in eighth place.
The City Tournament Committee established a raffle drawing during the three-day tournament. Most of the proceeds benefit women’s golf in our city. Thanks to a partnership between the Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golf Association and the Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association, a high school senior girl in Lincoln receives a $500 scholarship.
Other flights and top finishers included:
First Flight: 1st, Tammy Poe (262); 2nd, Sherril Kilpatrick (268); 3rd, Joy Kovar (271);
Second Flight: 1st, Alice Skultety (279); 2nd, Eva Hurt (280); 3rd, Gale Hadenfeldt (285);
Third Flight: 1st, Gloria Brockley (293); 2nd, Joleyn Stacy (297); 3rd, Sally Reed (298);
Fourth Flight: 1st, Carol Zubrod (312); 2nd, Deb Garrison (312), scorecard playoff; 3rd, Jan Semin (314); 4th, Arlen Stubblefield (314), scorecard playoff.
Fifth Flight: 1st, Linda Perry (328); 2nd, Sharon Hanigan (329).
Nelson was awarded the Medalist award with the lowest first day score of 77 and the Senior Medalist award with the lowest first day score of 77 for players over 55. Flowers was awarded the Super Senior award with the lowest two-day score of 183 among players over age 65.