LWMGA completes season with three-club event

The LWMGA held its final event of 2022 on Sept. 11 at Jim Ager Golf Course, where 36 women came out and competed in the Par 3, three-club event. The players are only allowed three clubs in their bag, the format is a two-person net best ball and the players play the nine-hole course twice.
First flight winners
1st Place: Shelly Herrod/Callen Frenzel — 49
2nd Place: Karen Flowers/Jodi Nelson — 54
Second flight winners
1st Place: Arlene Stubblefield/Carol Zubrod — 56
2nd Place: Jody Best/Eva Hurt — 57
3rd Place: Bonnie Jolly/Mary Ann Fry — 58
Third flight winners (scorecard playoff)
1st Place: Sharon Martin/Sandy Amen — 63 (scorecard playoff)
2nd Place: Kathy Riley/Terri Gardner — 63
3rd Place: Sheila Schwartz/Lisa Thiessen — 66
4th Place: Laura Rigg/Linda Perry — 67