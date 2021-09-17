LWMGA completes season with Par 3-3 Club Event

The Lincoln Women's Municipal Golf Association played its final event of 2021, the Par 3-3 Club Event, on a cool and overcast Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Jim Ager Golf Course.

The format was a two-person net best ball. Each golfer played her own ball, and players were only allowed three clubs in their bag. Everyone played the nine-hole course twice. Thirty-six women competed in this event.

First flight winners (Pictured Right to Left):

1st Place: Tammy Poe/Joy Kovar: 51

2nd Place: Sherrie Nelson/Donna May: 53

Second Flight winners: (Pictured Left to Right):

1st Place: Deanna Stranathan/Kathy Berggren: 54 (not pictured)

2nd Place: Lorene Kramer/Margaret Schultz: 56 (not pictured)

3rd Place: Gloria Brockley/Jan McNally: 59

4th Place: Arlene Stubblefield/Carol Zubrod: 60 (scorecard playoff)

Third Flight Winners: (Pictured left to Right)

1st Place: Tracy Pickering/Jody Best: 64 (scorecard playoff)

2nd Place: Joyce McClure/Sandy Amen: 64

3rd Place: Becky Moyer/Elaine Hansen: 65 (scorecard playoff)

