LWMGA completes 2020 season at Ager
The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association played its final event of 2020, the 3 Club Par 3 Challenge, on a cool and overcast autumn day Sept. 10 at Ager Golf Course.

The format was a two-person net best ball. Each member played her own ball, and players were only allowed three clubs in their bag. Everyone played the nine-hole course twice. Thirty-four women competed in this event.

WINNERS:

First flight:

1st place: Shelly Herrod/Callen Frenzel: 50

2nd place: Tammy Poe/Joy Kovar: 52 (scorecard playoff)

3rd place: Ginny Phillips/Tami Vanderbeek: 52 (scorecard playoff)

Second flight:

1st place: Debbie Bills/Susan Feely: 51 (scorecard playoff)

2nd place: Mary Ann Frye/Alice Skultety: 51 (scorecard playoff)

3rd place: Jan McNally/Gloria Brockley: 52

Third flight:

1st place: Carol Zubrod/Arleen Stubblefield: 53

2nd place: Sherry Hutchinson/Kay Fox: 54

3rd place: Linda Perry/Susan Holland: 55 (scorecard playoff)

3rd place: Arlene Stubblefield/Sherry Hutchison: 60

