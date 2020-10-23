LWMGA completes 2020 season at Ager

The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association played its final event of 2020, the 3 Club Par 3 Challenge, on a cool and overcast autumn day Sept. 10 at Ager Golf Course.
The format was a two-person net best ball. Each member played her own ball, and players were only allowed three clubs in their bag. Everyone played the nine-hole course twice. Thirty-four women competed in this event.
WINNERS:
First flight:
1st place: Shelly Herrod/Callen Frenzel: 50
2nd place: Tammy Poe/Joy Kovar: 52 (scorecard playoff)
3rd place: Ginny Phillips/Tami Vanderbeek: 52 (scorecard playoff)
Second flight:
1st place: Debbie Bills/Susan Feely: 51 (scorecard playoff)
2nd place: Mary Ann Frye/Alice Skultety: 51 (scorecard playoff)
3rd place: Jan McNally/Gloria Brockley: 52
Third flight:
1st place: Carol Zubrod/Arleen Stubblefield: 53
2nd place: Sherry Hutchinson/Kay Fox: 54
3rd place: Linda Perry/Susan Holland: 55 (scorecard playoff)
3rd place: Arlene Stubblefield/Sherry Hutchison: 60
