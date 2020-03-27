LWMGA cancels spring brunch; daily play begins April 1

The Lincoln Women's Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) has canceled its spring brunch scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Highlands golf course because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you are interested in becoming a member or are a member renewing your membership, mail in your membership form. LWMGA's spring event, which is scheduled for April 18, is on hold for now. A decision about whether the event can take place will be made during the first week in April.