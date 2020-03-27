LWMGA cancels spring brunch; daily play begins April 1

The Lincoln Women's Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) has canceled its spring brunch scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Highlands golf course because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
You have free articles remaining.
If you are interested in becoming a member or are a member renewing your membership, mail in your membership form. LWMGA's spring event, which is scheduled for April 18, is on hold for now. A decision about whether the event can take place will be made during the first week in April.
Daily play is scheduled to begin April 1. As long as the courses remain open, daily play will continue while adhering to social distancing. No games or gatherings will be conducted following golf.
For additional information on daily tee times and tournaments, go to LWMGA.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!