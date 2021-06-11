LWMGA brings guests to golf tournament

The next LWMGA event is Cha-Cha-Cha on Saturday, July 17, at Mahoney Golf Course. Cha-Cha-Cha is a four-person team event with each team member playing her own ball throughout. The three lowest net scores on the par 3’s are the team score for that hole. The two lowest net scores are the team score on the par 4’s. On the par 5’s, only one low net score is counted.

LWMGA provides opportunities to meet women golfers and is open to women of all skill levels who live within 45 miles of Lincoln or who work at a business with a Lincoln address. Each week, the league has morning and evening tee times reserved at each of the four city golf courses. Several “just for fun” events are played throughout the season, as well as a club championship. For more information, see www.lwmga.org.