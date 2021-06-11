LWMGA brings guests to golf tournament

Members brought several guests as 84 women played in the Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association’s third event of the season, Guest Day, on Saturday, June 5 at Pioneers Golf Course.
The Guest Day format is a four-person scramble.
First flight winners:
1st: Nancy Vanicek, Jodi Nelson, Gretchen Bixenmann, Stephanie Hupp
2nd: Tammy Poe, Joy Kovar, Alice Skultety, Eva Hurt
3rd: Sherrie Nelson, Miae, Hatfield, Callen Frenzel, Jan Crouch
4th: Tami Vanderbeek, Khris Morgan, Ginny Phillips, Barb Pence
5th: Sherrie Manning, Annie Berlin, Linda Shreve, Sherrill Kilpatrick
Second flight winners:
1st: Bev Kipper, Angie Dostal, Kristy Gerry, Becky Hansen
2nd: Joyce McClure, Canice Kobus, Kayla McClure, Jena Roeber
3rd: Shaunie Crandon, Connie Peterson, Jenna Pieper, Angela Lee
4th: Carol Zubrod, Kay Fox, Arlene Stubblefield, Betty Deleeuw
5th: Donna Noble, Joey Kramer, Cindy Grohs, Diane Hull
Third flight winners:
1st: Bonnie Debus, Connie Hoffman, Carla Barclay, Jean Brennfoerder
2nd: Elaine Hansen, Sue Bittfield, Becky Moyer, Lana Brown
3rd: Gretchan Olberding, Barbara Rothenay, Claudia Pankoke, Darlene Lipert
4th: Sharon Hanigan, Linda Perry, Barbara Hendricks, Bobbie Shiveley
5th: Deb Oman, Cindy Weiss, Donna May, Sharon Kesse
The next LWMGA event is Cha-Cha-Cha on Saturday, July 17, at Mahoney Golf Course. Cha-Cha-Cha is a four-person team event with each team member playing her own ball throughout. The three lowest net scores on the par 3’s are the team score for that hole. The two lowest net scores are the team score on the par 4’s. On the par 5’s, only one low net score is counted.
LWMGA provides opportunities to meet women golfers and is open to women of all skill levels who live within 45 miles of Lincoln or who work at a business with a Lincoln address. Each week, the league has morning and evening tee times reserved at each of the four city golf courses. Several “just for fun” events are played throughout the season, as well as a club championship. For more information, see www.lwmga.org.