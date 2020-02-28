LUX to exhibit works by Lehrer and Peterson

Artist, writer and curator Lehrer will perform a reading from her soon to be released memoir titled "Golem Girl," which will be published by the One World imprint of Penguin/Random House in October. She will be at the LUX Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7. During that time, she will teach two workshops -- one for Lincoln Public Schools teachers on March 5, and the other for youth ages 13-plus on March 7. She will also give a public lecture at Nebraska Wesleyan University March 6 from 12-2 p.m.