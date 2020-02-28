LUX to exhibit works by Lehrer and Peterson

LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St., will host First Friday opening receptions March 6 from 5-8 p.m. featuring works by Riva Lehrer and Merrill Peterson.
You have free articles remaining.
Artist, writer and curator Lehrer will perform a reading from her soon to be released memoir titled "Golem Girl," which will be published by the One World imprint of Penguin/Random House in October. She will be at the LUX Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7. During that time, she will teach two workshops -- one for Lincoln Public Schools teachers on March 5, and the other for youth ages 13-plus on March 7. She will also give a public lecture at Nebraska Wesleyan University March 6 from 12-2 p.m.
Peterson will present a solo exhibition, "Photographic Investigations," which will showcase multiple series -- his Photo Collage, Enigma, Door, and Color as Subject series -- each presenting his nuanced perspective of the world around us. The exhibition will run through Friday, March 27.
For more information, see luxcenter.org or call 402-466-8692.