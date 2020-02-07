Lux student Zeece honored for volunteerism

Sawyer Zeece, 13, of Lincoln, was named a top Nebraska middle school youth volunteer for 2020 on Feb. 4 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program that honors young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.

Madeline Hudnall, 17, of Columbus, was named Nebraska's top high school volunteer.

As state honorees, Sawyer and Madeline each will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C., where they will join the top two honorees from each of the other states and the District of Columbia for four days of national recognition events.

Sawyer, an eighth-grader at Lux Middle School, volunteered last year at the summer camp of a local children’s museum, where she mentored a 6-year-old boy who is on the autism spectrum. Sawyer, who has always loved children, was looking for a way to occupy her time during the summer and, at the same time, do something that would make a difference in someone’s life.