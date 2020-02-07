Lux student Zeece honored for volunteerism

Sawyer Zeece, 13, of Lincoln, was named a top Nebraska middle school youth volunteer for 2020 on Feb. 4 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program that honors young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.
Madeline Hudnall, 17, of Columbus, was named Nebraska's top high school volunteer.
As state honorees, Sawyer and Madeline each will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C., where they will join the top two honorees from each of the other states and the District of Columbia for four days of national recognition events.
Sawyer, an eighth-grader at Lux Middle School, volunteered last year at the summer camp of a local children’s museum, where she mentored a 6-year-old boy who is on the autism spectrum. Sawyer, who has always loved children, was looking for a way to occupy her time during the summer and, at the same time, do something that would make a difference in someone’s life.
So when she heard about the museum’s camp, “I couldn’t wait to fill out the application,” she said. Her first day on the job, Sawyer noticed a quote painted on the museum’s wall that would become the cornerstone of her time there: “Making one person smile can change the world – maybe not the whole world, but their world.” By the end of the first day, “I set a goal for myself: to make one kid smile each day,” she said.
Most of Sawyer’s duties at the camp involved working with one child, with whom she developed a close bond. A typical day consisted of playing with the boy. Sometimes he would become overstimulated if the light was too bright or the noise level too high, so Sawyer had to learn techniques for calming him down.
During their summer together, Sawyer read a lot about autism and began to develop a better understanding of how to accommodate the child.
“There is no better feeling in the world than knowing you had a positive impact on someone’s life,” she said.
Sawyer also volunteers for the museum during the school year, assisting with after-school clubs at several elementary schools and providing child-care services during special events.
While in Washington, D.C., the 102 state honorees – one middle level and one high school student from each state and the District of Columbia – will tour the capital’s landmarks, meet top youth volunteers from other parts of the world, attend a gala awards ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, and visit their congressional representatives on Capitol Hill.
On May 4, 10 of the state honorees – five middle level and five high school students – will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2020. These national honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies and $5,000 grants from Prudential for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.
For information on all of this year’s Prudential Spirit of Community state honorees and distinguished finalists, visit spirit.prudential.com or nassp.org/spirit.