LUX presents 'Gifted' annual holiday show

LUX Center for the Arts has transformed its gallery into a holiday shop called "Gifted" – showcasing gifts of art and fine crafts from local, regional and national artists.

The LUX Gifted shop has functional and sculptural ceramics, holiday ornaments, textiles, jewelry, paintings and prints. Gifted opened in the West Gallery on First Friday, Nov. 6, and be on display for visitors to shop through Dec. 30.

The gallery is open Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., now through Dec. 30. Visitors must wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.

For those who wish to shop from home, go to luxcenter.org/shop. The LUX offers free gift wrap and delivery in Lincoln, curbside pickup or FedEx ground shipping – just make a note at checkout.

To schedule a private shopping night for you and friends, visit luxcenter/book-private-shopping-night. The LUX provides refreshments to private parties.

For more information, visit luxcenter.org/exhibitions/gifted-annual-holiday-show-2020 or contact Gallery Director Katelyn Farneth at 402.466.8692 or katelyn@luxcenter.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0