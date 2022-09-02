Lux opens art exhibitions in 3 galleries

Lux Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St., is opening new exhibitions in three galleries.

To celebrate the center's 45th anniversary, Lux has opened "Flora, Fauna and Family: A Gladys Lux Retrospective" on display through Oct. 14 in the West Gallery. Gladys M. Lux spent her lifetime as a dedicated artist and educator. This curated selection has been pulled from hundreds of pieces created during her extended art career. These pieces depict the spirit of Nebraska through the lens of the middle class. Although she created some works almost a century ago, the message of beauty and community remains timeless.

In the East Gallery, Lux has opened “hwa" by Anthony Park Kascak featuring a collection of ceramic wall pieces and vessels created throughout Kascak's artist residency at the LUX. This exhibition will be displayed through Sept. 24. Kascak is a first generation Korean-American from Colorado. He received his MFA in Studio Art at the University of Arkansas School of Art and a BFA in Art Practices, as well as a BA in Psychology from the University of Colorado.

In the Print Gallery on second floor, "Chromaticity," curated by Susan Soriente, will open Thursday, Sept. 8 during regular gallery hours from noon-6 p.m. and remain on view through Jan. 10. “Chromaticity” is an exhibition of color prints from the Gladys Lux Print Collection including Japanese woodcuts, French etchings and lithographs and woodcuts by American artists.

For more details about these exhibitions, visit www.luxcenter.org.