Lux opens Amanda Durig exhibition July 1

"What I Have Felt and Seen," a new collection of work created by Amanda Durig throughout her residency, will open at a First Friday reception July 1 from 5-8 p.m. at Lux Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 29.

Durig’s work has roots in garden landscapes and perception of experience through visual cues. With a love for gardening and a curious mind, her work combines elements from experienced reality, memory and the fuzzy image one’s mind creates when retrieving a memory.

“Observation and lived experience are an important part of my work, as it allows me to process the stimuli of the environment I place myself in," Durig said. "My work is evidence of this process, as I use different mediums to create a visual vocabulary of color and marks, evoking this mental process that is different for everyone. The viewer experiences a snapshot of something I have experienced, and in turn creates a new image in their mind when viewing the work.”

Durig is originally from Hubbard, Ohio, and has been residing in Lincoln since 2017. She received an MFA from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020 (emphasis in printmaking) and a BFA from Youngstown State University in 2015 (emphasis in graphic design).

She is currently an artist-in-residence at the Lux, where she teaches printmaking, painting and drawing classes. She is also an adjunct instructor of art at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where she teaches Printmaking and Foundations 2D Design.

Durig has shown her non-traditional prints and mixed media works on paper across the U.S. and in Greece. She has received several student awards in printmaking. She is an active member in Mid America Print Council and Southern Graphics International, and participates in yearly exchange portfolios.

For more information, visit www.luxcenter.org/exhibitions/what-i-have-felt-and-seen or contact LUX Gallery Director Katelyn Farneth at katelyn@luxcenter.org or 402-466-8692.

