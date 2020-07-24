LUX drive-through 'Art Safari' coming in August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The LUX Center for the Arts will transform its parking lot into an immersive drive-through and walk-through art installation in August.

The "Art Safari" will open on First Friday, Aug. 7, and will be on display from sunrise to sunset through Sunday, Aug. 16. Admission is free; donations are encouraged.

Each year, the LUX has hosted a free hands-on family art-making event in August called Summerfest. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LUX looked for ways to allow families to appreciate the joy of art while making the experience safe and open to everyone.

The "Art Safari" will feature three themed zones -- Underwater, Cave and Forest. Animal and environmental-themed sculptures will cover the surface of the parking lot while a kinetic wind sculpture is suspended above. Participants will be able to experience all three zones as they drive or walk through.

More than 20 artists are creating elements for "Art Safari." A brief opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 during the LUX First Friday event. The LUX parking lot will be closed, but free public parking is available in the lots near 47th and Baldwin streets and on side streets.

For more information, visit LUXcenter.org/ArtSafari or follow LUX Center for the Arts on Instagram and Facebook.

