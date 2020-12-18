 Skip to main content
LUX delivers art supplies to Little Free Pantries and Libraries
Lindsey Clausen of LUX donates art supplies to a Little Free Pantry

Lindsey Clausen, director of programs for LUX Center for the Arts, donates art supplies including sketchbooks, colored pencils, watercolors and books to a Little Free Pantry.

LUX Center for the Arts staff members dropped off over 600 items at 13 north Lincoln Little Free Libraries and Little Free Pantries Dec. 15 in an effort to spread the joy of creativity to neighbors.

The items included sketchbooks, colored pencils, watercolors and books. Books and art supplies were made possible by generous support from United Way and the Woods Charitable Foundation.

You can help LUX continue to spread the joy of creativity by sharing the word and donating at www.LUXcenter.org/donate. LUX invites community members to share how they are staying creative through this holiday season by using the hashtag #LUXatHome on social media.

