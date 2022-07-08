Lux and Constellation galleries to install wheat paste murals

Lux Center for the Arts and Constellation Studios will install artwork from "Nine Nebraska Artists: Wheat Paste Murals" at various Lincoln locations July 12-16.

This public art project is being presented in conjunction with the summer-long "Surface Impressions" international juried print exhibition.

Nine Nebraska artists -- including eight from Lincoln -- were invited to design and carve their own woodblock. The resulting nine 24- by 36-inch black-and-white prints make a composite mural that will be wheat-pasted around Lincoln.

Nine viewing sites are planned: Constellation Studios, 2055 O St.; Joyo Theater, 6102 Havelock Ave.; Mo Java Cafe, 2649 N. 48th St.; Charles H. Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St.; Bess Dodson Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.; Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 NW 46th St.; The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.; The Mill at Prescott, 4736 Prescott Ave.; and Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. Ninth St.

Participating artists are Keith Buswell, Jen Deets, Amanda Durig, Charley Friedman, Aaron Holz, Katie Nieland, Meghan Stratman and Toan Vuong of Lincoln, and David Manzanares of Omaha.

Follow along on Instagram at #ninenebraskaartists for behind-the-scenes installation updates and other information.