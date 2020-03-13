Lutheran Schools Spelling Bee winners announced

Six students won top honors at the inaugural Lutheran Schools of Lincoln Spelling Bee Feb. 28 at Trinity Lutheran School.
Winners in the grades 2-3 division were: first place, Rebekah V., Faith Lutheran School; second place, Maddox M., Faith Lutheran School; and third place, Taryn K., Trinity Lutheran School.
Winners in the grades 4-5 division were: first place, Delaney B., Messiah Lutheran School; second place, Evelyn K., Christ Lutheran School; and third place, Sarah F., Trinity Lutheran School.