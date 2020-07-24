Lundine Wilmoth Inducted into Emerson Gold Key Honor Society
Lundine Wilmoth Inducted into Emerson Gold Key Honor Society

Harper Lundine Wilmoth of Lincoln is among the 2020 Gold Key Honor Society inductees at Emerson College in Boston.

Lundine Wilmoth, a Writing, Literature and Publishing major, is a member of the Emerson College Class of 2020.

The Gold Key Honor Society is an interdisciplinary organization founded at Emerson College to recognize and encourage outstanding academic achievement. Membership in the Society is extended to juniors in the top 5 percent and seniors in the top 10 percent of their class who have earned at least 48 credits at Emerson.

Husker News