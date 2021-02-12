Lunar New Year celebration to be livestreamed Feb. 20

The Asian Community and Cultural Center of Lincoln will ring in the Year of the Ox by hosting a celebration from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, via Facebook and YouTube as part of the 2021 Lunar New Year.

The celebration will include eight performances from China, New York, Kansas and Lincoln, including dance and music performances by the Chinese Folk Music Ensemble, Dai Dance, Guzheng Ensemble and many more groups.

In addition, 10 local organizations will present their programs and services.

Watch: youtube.com/channel/UCIMS-AHX_fBDdV6dbYVxgXA and facebook.com/LincolnAsianCenter/?rf=963619317023544. For more information, call 402-477-3446.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0