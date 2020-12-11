LTU receives wastewater awards

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) has received two wastewater management awards.

Lincoln Wastewater System received the 2020 Nebraska Water Environmental Association Scott Wilber Award for its commitment to excellence in facility operation and maintenance of large and medium advanced municipal facilities while maintaining environmental compliance.

Lincoln Wastewater System’s Theresa Street Facility received the Special Innovation Award for its work with biogas recovery and generating renewable natural gas to be used as vehicle fuel.

“I am so proud of our Lincoln Wastewater System team,” said Donna Garden, assistant director of Utilities. “These facilities are outstanding examples of resilience, excellence in safety, operations and maintenance, and forward-thinking technology.”

Lincoln Wastewater System’s two facilities implement innovative programs to recover and treat about 32 million gallons of wastewater each day.

For more information, contact Steve Crisler at 402-441-7961 or scrisler@lincoln.ne.gov.

