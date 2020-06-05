LTC awards 7th annual scholarships

Kenney plans to run cross country and track at Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he will major in athletic training.

• Ellyn King, Lincoln Southeast: A multi-sport athlete for the Knights, King competed in cross country and soccer. She was team captain and qualified for the 2019 state cross country meet where she finished 29th in 19:50. She played soccer for three years and was a member of the Knights' track and field team before the season was canceled.

King plans to run track and cross country at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. She plans to major in psychology and minor in exercise science.

• Abigail Schmidt, Lincoln East: She led the Spartans' cross country team to two runner-up and two state championships. Schmidt finished in the top 15 in the state all four years, including a runner-up finish as a sophomore in 2017. She is the second East athlete, boy or girl, in school history to medal all four years at the State Cross Country Championship. She was given the Spartan Hero Award for her leadership and the Shining Star Award for being a positive role model.

Schmidt plans to run cross country and track for the University of South Dakota, where she will major in medical biology.