LTC awards 7th annual scholarships

The Lincoln Track Club will award six $2,500 scholarships totaling $15,000 to local high school track and field athletes for the seventh consecutive year on Sunday, June 7.
In lieu of an in-person award presentation, the LTC board is planning a car parade to each scholarship winner's house to present the awards starting at 3 p.m.
“As a board, awarding scholarships to these outstanding student athletes is one of the highlights of our year,” said Glen Moss, LTC president. “Being able to support our local athletes at the next level is a part of our mission to run, connect and give back to the community. With so much going on in the world this year, we want to make sure our six recipients get the honor and recognition they deserve in a senior year where so much has been taken away.”
The 2020 scholarship recipients are:
• Lindsey Blehm, Lincoln Southwest: She ran cross country and track for the Silver Hawks, where she was cross country team captain her junior and senior years. A seven-time Class A state medalist in the 800, 1600, 3200 and 4x400-meter relay, Blehm’s breakout season was 2019 where she won the all-class gold medal in the 800 at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championship. She was also runner-up in the 3200 and 4x400 relay as well as fourth-place finisher in the 1600.
Blehm plans to run track and cross country at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln where she will study civil engineering.
• Tyler Boyle, Lincoln Southwest: He was a member of the Silver Hawks' cross country and track and field teams. A two-time captain, he led the cross country team to the Class A State Championship in 2019 with a LSW record time of 15:54. Boyle was the 2019 all-class gold medalist for 3200 meters at the state track meet.
Boyle plans to run cross country and track for the University of South Dakota, where he plans to double major in sports marketing and media and exercise science.
• Tyler Brown, Lincoln East: Brown was the 2019 Nebraska Gatorade Athlete of the Year for track and field as one of the best throwers in the nation. He was the 2019 all-class gold medalist in discus at the State Track and Field Championship and finished fourth in the shot put. On the national level, he won the 2018 discus and finished second in 2019 in the Junior Olympic National Championship.
Brown will be the fourth person in his family to throw for the UNL track and field team. He plans to major in business administration.
• Javier Kenney, Lincoln East: He ran cross country and track, and helped the Spartans qualify for the State Cross Country Championship in 2019 after a five-year absence. Because of his role in turning around the program, he was awarded the Andrea Kabourek “I Can, I Will” Award in November 2019. He was a key member of the 4x800 relay team that qualified for the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships in 2018 and 2019.
Kenney plans to run cross country and track at Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he will major in athletic training.
• Ellyn King, Lincoln Southeast: A multi-sport athlete for the Knights, King competed in cross country and soccer. She was team captain and qualified for the 2019 state cross country meet where she finished 29th in 19:50. She played soccer for three years and was a member of the Knights' track and field team before the season was canceled.
King plans to run track and cross country at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. She plans to major in psychology and minor in exercise science.
• Abigail Schmidt, Lincoln East: She led the Spartans' cross country team to two runner-up and two state championships. Schmidt finished in the top 15 in the state all four years, including a runner-up finish as a sophomore in 2017. She is the second East athlete, boy or girl, in school history to medal all four years at the State Cross Country Championship. She was given the Spartan Hero Award for her leadership and the Shining Star Award for being a positive role model.
Schmidt plans to run cross country and track for the University of South Dakota, where she will major in medical biology.
The LTC established the scholarship program in 2013 to assist area cross country and track and field athletes who plan to compete at the next level. Scholarships were first awarded in 2014 to six athletes who received $1,000 each. Beginning in 2015, the amount was upped to $2,500 each for up to six recipients. Since 2014, the LTC has awarded $83,500 in scholarships to 37 athletes.
Lincoln East has the most scholarship recipients at 13, with Lincoln Pius X in second with five. Lincoln Southwest has four recipients followed by Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southeast with three recipients each. Waverly has two recipients and Malcolm has one.
The LTC was established in 1975 by track enthusiasts as a nonprofit community service organization to promote running throughout the area and provide educational assistance for runners. For over 40 years, the LTC has stayed true to its roots as a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization and has given $237,557 back to the community, including $15,000 in scholarships in 2019.
The LTC is a member club of both the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) and USA Track and Field. For more information, go to lincolnrun.org.
