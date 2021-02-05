Lt. Gov. Mike Foley presents direction of governor’s office

Nearly a month into the 90-day session of the Nebraska Unicameral, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley made his annual visit to speak to the Lincoln Executive Club about the direction of the governor’s office, and his message was clear.

“Our governing mantra is to be ‘pro’ business,” Foley said in his opening remarks Monday, Feb. 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn. “We need to inform our youth that the best way to keep people out of poverty is to have people join the free-market economy.”

Foley is optimistic and excited about the possibilities of the 107th session of the Legislature with a new speaker at the helm in State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln of the 21st District.

“We have 650 bills that have been introduced and a new speaker,” said Foley, an experienced two-term state senator himself, from 2000 to 2006. “Mike’s (Hilgers) a deep thinker, graduating from the University of Chicago Law School. He’ll do well.”

In addition to the work and direction of the Legislature, Foley lauded the people of the state and what they can overcome.