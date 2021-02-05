Lt. Gov. Mike Foley presents direction of governor’s office

Nearly a month into the 90-day session of the Nebraska Unicameral, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley made his annual visit to speak to the Lincoln Executive Club about the direction of the governor’s office, and his message was clear.
“Our governing mantra is to be ‘pro’ business,” Foley said in his opening remarks Monday, Feb. 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn. “We need to inform our youth that the best way to keep people out of poverty is to have people join the free-market economy.”
Foley is optimistic and excited about the possibilities of the 107th session of the Legislature with a new speaker at the helm in State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln of the 21st District.
“We have 650 bills that have been introduced and a new speaker,” said Foley, an experienced two-term state senator himself, from 2000 to 2006. “Mike’s (Hilgers) a deep thinker, graduating from the University of Chicago Law School. He’ll do well.”
In addition to the work and direction of the Legislature, Foley lauded the people of the state and what they can overcome.
“Nebraska is the most hospitable state in the country, but our handicap is the property taxes. As valuations go up, our property taxes go up. If we can control our expenses, we can offer more property tax relief,” Foley offered as the governor’s office’s only means to mitigate rising property taxes. “As I travel the state and meet the most gracious people and they want to have help with property tax, I tell them about our property tax credit program.”
Foley said another focus of the administration is to keep people and the talent of Nebraska home.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep our youth in the state,” said Foley, who served two terms as state auditor for Nebraska from 2007 to 2015 before starting his current position. “We’re putting $400 million into the economy, trying to get out of the grip of this (COVID-19) virus. I think the economy will come back roaring.”
And Foley pivoted to the positives that have happened in Nebraska during 2020, including some big business wins for the state.
“Under Governor (Pete) Ricketts, we’ve become a state where companies want to be, with the likes of Costco, Facebook and Amazon,” Foley said.
He pointed to a January article in Site Selection magazine, which spoke of the Amazon announcement in October 2020 of a new robotics fulfillment center in Papillion reported to be contributing $204 million to the local economy, employing over 1,000 people. The magazine also reported an $85 million Hormel manufacturing plant going into Papillion and a new Dollar General Distribution Center going into Blair.
After all the health and economic devastation wrought by the pandemic in 2020, Foley harkened back to the flooding and blizzards of 2019, which showed Nebraska’s strength in bouncing back from tragedy.
“Two years ago, Nebraska experienced our worst year of flooding. I didn’t realize until then that we have more rivers than any other state. We have 80,000 miles of rivers in Nebraska,” said Foley in reflecting about what Nebraskans can endure and overcome.
He also reflected pride in the uniqueness of Nebraskans in how they did not let the pandemic get the better of them.
“We all know someone who has died from it. And, every governor has handled it differently,” Foley said. “But, we were at 3% unemployment before the pandemic and we’re at 3% unemployment now, although we did experience some flux in the interim.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.