LSW girls score a win with Norwood Park basketball clinic

“It's always one of the most important practices of the season,” Lincoln Southwest High School varsity girls' basketball coach Jeff Rump said recently about the annual Roadrunner Empowerment basketball clinic at Norwood Park Elementary School.
Thirty-plus Norwood Park Elementary School/Community Learning Center students participated in the annual event with the Silver Hawks' girls basketball team.
Now in its sixth year, the program is a highlight for Norwood Park and LSW students.
Norwood Park students and LSW student-athletes started getting acquainted over a snack, followed by a tunnel walk into the gym, an introduction of team members and a group photo. Coaches and players facilitated skill rotations including ball-handling, shooting and dribbling. Then it was time for some competition and fun with a relay race.
Norwood Park students had the opportunity to ask questions, and much too soon the experience came to a close. However, the relationships built were evident by the hugs, high-fives, smiles and requests for autographs as the team departed the gym.
“You think making varsity is the highlight, but you know when you get on the team there is a bigger expectation in being part of these types of experiences," said Kate Dilsaver, a LSW junior. "That is what’s so cool and makes this program so special and different than others.”
"The greatest takeaway is that all of the students involved from both schools understand that at the end of the day, it has nothing to do with where they go to school or what part of town they live in. The agenda is bigger than any final score," said Pete Ferguson, youth development coordinator for Lincoln Public Schools.
“I’m appreciative of Coach Rump, the Silver Hawk community, Dana Berger and Norwood Park for their willingness to walk together and invest in this experience over the years,” Ferguson added.