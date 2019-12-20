LSW girls score a win with Norwood Park basketball clinic

“It's always one of the most important practices of the season,” Lincoln Southwest High School varsity girls' basketball coach Jeff Rump said recently about the annual Roadrunner Empowerment basketball clinic at Norwood Park Elementary School.

Thirty-plus Norwood Park Elementary School/Community Learning Center students participated in the annual event with the Silver Hawks' girls basketball team.

Now in its sixth year, the program is a highlight for Norwood Park and LSW students.

Norwood Park students and LSW student-athletes started getting acquainted over a snack, followed by a tunnel walk into the gym, an introduction of team members and a group photo. Coaches and players facilitated skill rotations including ball-handling, shooting and dribbling. Then it was time for some competition and fun with a relay race.

Norwood Park students had the opportunity to ask questions, and much too soon the experience came to a close. However, the relationships built were evident by the hugs, high-fives, smiles and requests for autographs as the team departed the gym.