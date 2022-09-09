LSO's season opens Friday with A Night at the Opera

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra will open its new season with an evening of opera favorites from Puccini, Verdi and Leoncavallo, featuring rising star tenor Limmie Pulliam. The curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Pulliam was recently hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle for his "full-throated vocal power and intimate lyricism.” The evening will also feature LSO concertmaster Anton Miller in Massenet’s "Méditation" from his opera "Thaïs."

For season and ticket information, visit www.lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.