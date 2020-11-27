LSO to stream 'Deck the Halls' holiday concert

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will return to the concert stage virtually for its annual "Deck the Halls" performance Sunday, Dec. 6.
As with every activity during the pandemic, things will be a little different. Although LSO musicians will come together in person to rehearse and record the performance, Deck the Halls—the opening concert of LSO’s 2020-2021 season—will be available for the audience to view in a virtual format only. Tickets are available at lincolnsymphony.com or at 402-476-2211, and ticketholders may choose from 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. streaming times.
LSO welcomes Tom Trenney as guest conductor of the 24-piece orchestra for a performance of holiday classics, including White Christmas, Fantasia on Greensleeves, and Gesù Bambino. Lincoln tenor Drew Duncan will join the orchestra for pieces such as “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “O Holy Night.”
In preparing for LSO’s season, Executive Director Barbara Zach Lee emphasized that safety is the number one priority, both for musicians and concertgoers. The LSO Board of Directors decided to pre-record the concert after considering the likelihood that coronavirus cases in Lincoln might not decline by December.
“Opening our concert season with a virtual concert allowed the orchestra to record the program in a safe manner earlier in the fall, while ensuring that our audience will be able to experience the magic of an orchestral performance during the holiday season,” said Zach Lee. “Our orchestra is just overjoyed to be able to make music together again, and we can’t wait to share it with you!”
LSO is optimistic about the prospects of welcoming a live audience to the Lied Center for the remainder of the concert season, beginning in February. The season will include five classical concerts, one pops concert and two family concerts, one of which will be streamed to schools throughout Nebraska as part of LSO’s annual Young People’s Concert program.
Music Director Edward Polochick is eager to return to Nebraska to conduct the remainder of the season.
“I absolutely can’t wait to be with my Lincoln family again! Even though we’ll be a bit farther apart physically, we’ll close that distance with music,” he said.
Maestro Polochick believes that the communal aspect of sharing the transformative experience of live symphonic music is essential.
“The connection with our fellow humans has never been more critical, and there is really no substitute for the way that music speaks from one heart to another," he shared. "As difficult as it may be to overcome the challenges of playing in masks while physically distanced from one another, the reward is that we will share some of the most meaningful music-making of our lives.”
Polochick also expressed his gratitude to the Lincoln community, whose support has allowed LSO to continue to pay all musicians 100% of their salary during the pandemic. “Even though I can’t hug each and every one of you in person, you’d better believe I’ll be sending you the biggest virtual hug from stage!”
LSO’s spring programs will include a creative mix of music for string orchestra, wind and brass ensembles, and full orchestra. All concert dates will remain the same as previously announced, but some repertoire will be changed. For example, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and soprano Renée Fleming have been postponed to the spring of 2022.
LSO will still welcome pianist Ann Chang to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, and the season will close with Anton Miller playing Tchaikovsky’s mesmerizing (and fiendishly virtuosic) Violin Concerto.
The orchestra will celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday with actor William Shomos in a newly created family concert exploring the ways that Beethoven captures emotion in music.
The season will also include:
- Polochick conducting Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 from the keyboard;
- The premiere of Wind and Sky by LSO’s resident composer Dr. Tyler G. White;
- Favorites such as Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik and Copland’s Appalachian Spring;
- Serenades by Tchaikovsky and Strauss;
- George Walker’s Lyric for Strings; and
- Stravinsky’s Danses Concertantes.
Be among the first to learn all the details about the repertoire and soloists by joining LSO’s eNewsletter list at lincolnsymphony.com, or by following LSO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@lincolnsymphony).
Some changes the audience will notice when participating in LSO concerts this spring include:
- LSO’s board and administration worked collaboratively with the orchestra committee and the Lincoln Musicians Association to enact a detailed set of policies and procedures to reduce risk and ensure the safety of the orchestra musicians. These include health screening, mask wearing, strict distancing, sanitizing, and special procedures for music library, woodwind and brass players.
- The Lied Center has upgraded its HVAC filters and increased fresh air intake, added handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations, implemented special cleaning protocols, moved all restrooms to completely touchless, and created a safe environment for audience members by seating groups at least 6 feet apart, requiring masks and eliminating concessions and intermissions. For more information, visit www.liedcenter.org/COVID19.
- Two weeks prior to each concert this spring, LSO will contact every ticketholder and ask whether they would like a digital or in-person ticket. This allows flexibility as the situation and people's comfort level with live events change throughout the season. Concertgoers in the hall will be seated a minimum of 6 feet apart from one another and at least 15 feet away from the stage. Each concert will be livestreamed to the ticketholders who choose that option, but will not be archived nor made available for future viewing.
To make all LSO concerts financially accessible, LSO’s tickets are available starting at $15 each for adults, including all ticketing and facility fees. Ticket prices are made possible by the Lienemann Charitable Foundation.
LSO’s 2020-2021 season sponsors are Immanuel Communities and Union Bank & Trust. Follow the monthly Sponsor Spotlight e-newsletter to learn more about LSO’s corporate and media support. The Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment also provided generous support toward LSO’s 2020-2021 season.
For more information or to learn how to support LSO’s commitment to provide 100% of regular income to LSO musicians, visit www.lincolnsymphony.com.
