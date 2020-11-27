LSO to stream 'Deck the Halls' holiday concert

LSO is optimistic about the prospects of welcoming a live audience to the Lied Center for the remainder of the concert season, beginning in February. The season will include five classical concerts, one pops concert and two family concerts, one of which will be streamed to schools throughout Nebraska as part of LSO’s annual Young People’s Concert program.

Music Director Edward Polochick is eager to return to Nebraska to conduct the remainder of the season.

“I absolutely can’t wait to be with my Lincoln family again! Even though we’ll be a bit farther apart physically, we’ll close that distance with music,” he said.

Maestro Polochick believes that the communal aspect of sharing the transformative experience of live symphonic music is essential.

“The connection with our fellow humans has never been more critical, and there is really no substitute for the way that music speaks from one heart to another," he shared. "As difficult as it may be to overcome the challenges of playing in masks while physically distanced from one another, the reward is that we will share some of the most meaningful music-making of our lives.”