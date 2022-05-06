LSO to present 'Renée Fleming in Concert' Sunday

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present "Renée Fleming in Concert" at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St.

Fleming is an internationally acclaimed and four-time Grammy winning soprano. The program will open with Richard Strauss’s "Vier Letzte Lieder" (Four Last Songs). Following intermission, Fleming will perform a selection of popular and opera favorites including "Winter Morning Walks" by Maria Schneider with text from Nebraska poet Ted Kooser.

For more information and tickets, visit www.lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476 2211.

With the Lancaster County COVID-19 risk dial at green, LSO will not require proof of vaccination from audience members and will use a regular seating configuration. Masks are encouraged but not required; LSO staff members will wear masks at all times while assisting audience members in the concert hall. Concessions will be available at intermission. Every musician onstage (including conductors and guest artists) will be fully vaccinated, as will the entire administrative team.

