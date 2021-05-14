LSO to present family concert 'Peter and the Wolf'

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will livestream the family series concert "Peter and the Wolf" Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m.

Out of gratitude for the community’s support through the 2020-21 season, LSO is offering its family series to the public free of charge.

Led by Music Director Edward Polochick, the program will open with Edvard Grieg’s fanciful Holberg Suite for strings. Originally composed for piano, Grieg adapted the work for string orchestra in 1884.

The concert will conclude with Sergei Prokofiev’s iconic Peter and the Wolf, narrated by actor William Shomos, as the musical instruments bring voice to Prokofiev’s famous characters including Peter, his grandfather and the animals of the forest.

“I find it important to feature icons of the repertoire in our family concerts so that audience members of all ages can experience the masterworks,” said Polochick. “Grieg’s Holberg Suite is elegant, charming and full of character. It will pair wonderfully with the beloved classic Peter and the Wolf.”

To gain access to this free LSO program, purchase your ticket for $0 at www.lincolnsymphony.com or by phone at 402-476-2211.

