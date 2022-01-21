LSO to present classical concert Feb. 4

In response to the current Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department guidance and recommendations, Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra (LSO) has made repertoire changes for its upcoming “Wherefore Art Thou Anton?” performance on Friday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
LSO will perform with Music Director Edward Polochick. LSO Concertmaster Anton Miller (violinist) will be joined by his wife and music partner, violist Rita Porfiris, as soloists for this work.
The concert will be available to attend in-person or via streaming, and LSO will contact all current ticketholders to request their preferred concert experience. A limited number of tickets are available for in-person attendance, as audience capacity will be limited to 25% of the available seating. LSO requires that every audience member ages 12 and over provides proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test taken within the previous 72 hours prior to being admitted to the venue. Audience members will be seated in their chosen pods at least 6 feet away from other pods, and every patron (regardless of age) is required to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth at all times while in the concert venue. The concert will be performed without intermission or concessions.
“The orchestra is overjoyed to return to the stage with repertoire appropriate for a slightly smaller and distanced orchestra,” said Music Director Edward Polochick. “And, as for the original repertoire, we look forward to re-programming it on a future season.”
The program will begin with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s hauntingly lyrical "Keep Me from Sinkin’ Down."
Following the Coleridge-Taylor piece, LSO will perform "Verso" from contemporary American composer Kenji Bunch.
“It's written for violin, viola and harpsichord soloists with string orchestra (with yours truly conducting from the harpsichord),” said Polochick. “This work is a fun, jazzy piece which pays homage to the concerto form and scoring of great Baroque masters such as Vivaldi, Handel and J.S. Bach.
Following the Bunch piece, Miller and Porfiris will continue to be featured on J.S. Bach’s “Double” Concerto in D minor.
“In Latin, ‘Verso’ suggests the turning of a page. It's a symbolic way of looking back, but also forward to the next chapter,” said Miller. “In this spirit, Kenji’s work looks back and forward, with respectful nods to Bach's Brandenburg Concertos and Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante, while incorporating more contemporary rhythmic and harmonic elements. We are especially excited to pair this work with the beloved Double Violin Concerto of J.S. Bach, in its new reworking for violin and viola by Rita."
To close the concert, LSO will present the spectacular “Surprise Symphony,” Symphony #94 of Franz Joseph Haydn.
Tickets for the concert are available at www.lincolnsymphony.com, by phone at 402-476-2211 or by visiting LSO's box office at 233 S. 13th St., Suite 1702.
New this season, LSO will make the pre-concert chat available to view online beginning at noon on the Thursday before the concert. Hosted by Nebraska Public Media's Genevieve Randall, each chat is an in-depth look at the music with Maestro Polochick and special guests. The pre-concert chat will also be screened in the Steinhart Room at 6:45 p.m. prior to the concert.
To make all LSO concerts financially accessible, LSO’s tickets are available for only $15 or $35 each for adults, inclusive of all ticketing and facility fees. Tickets for youth ages 17 and under are available for $5 each, made possible by the Lienemann Charitable Foundation.
LSO's 2021-22 season sponsors are Immanuel Communities and Union Bank & Trust. The Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment also provided generous support toward the 2021-22 season.