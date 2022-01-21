LSO to present classical concert Feb. 4

The concert will be available to attend in-person or via streaming, and LSO will contact all current ticketholders to request their preferred concert experience. A limited number of tickets are available for in-person attendance, as audience capacity will be limited to 25% of the available seating. LSO requires that every audience member ages 12 and over provides proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test taken within the previous 72 hours prior to being admitted to the venue. Audience members will be seated in their chosen pods at least 6 feet away from other pods, and every patron (regardless of age) is required to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth at all times while in the concert venue. The concert will be performed without intermission or concessions.