LSO to present classical concert 'Beethoven & Florence Price'

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present the classical series concert "Beethoven & Florence Price" Friday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be streamed online.

Led by LSO Music Director Edward Polochick, the program will celebrate monumental birthdays—Ludwig van Beethoven turned 250 in the winter of 2020, and celebrated African-American composer Florence Price turns 134 on April 9.

The concert will open with selections from Beethoven’s Septet in E-flat Major. Reminiscent of a classical serenade, this chamber work will feature seven string and wind players in a small setting.

Following the septet, LSO strings will take the stage to present an upbeat new work by Daniel Bernard Roumain, an innovative Haitian composer. LSO strings will perform the second movement, “Klap Ur Handz,” from his String Quartet No. 5 (“[Rosa] Parks”).

Paired with the Roumain piece will be Florence Price’s "Andante Moderato." Originally written as the slow movement of her String Quartet in G Major, this adaptation for string orchestra is tender and lyrical.

The program will close with Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2, brought masterfully to life by LSO’s principal keyboardist, Richard Fountain.