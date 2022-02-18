LSO to perform 'Stravinsky, Still and White' Sunday

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra will feature "Stravinsky, Still and White" in concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St.

The virtuosity and versatility of the flute will be on full display as LSO’s principal flute John Bailey begins the evening with works by Daniel Dorff and Kent Kennan. LSO will also showcase its first composer-in-residence, Dr. Tyler G. White, with the world premier of "The Four Elements." The concert will conclude with Aaron Copland’s "Appalachian Spring."

Every audience member ages 12 and over must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test taken within the previous 72 hours, prior to being admitted to the venue. For more information and tickets, go to www.lincolnsymphony.com.

