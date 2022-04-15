LSO to perform classical music concert Beethoven's Ninth

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present a classical music concert, Beethoven’s Ninth, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Led by Music Director Edward Polochick, LSO will be joined by Icy Simpson-Monroe, Rebecca Shane, Ariel Merivil and Jeff Keele, as well as the Abendmusik Chorus, Doane University Choir, Doane Collegiate Chorale and Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir to perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 and the orchestral premiere of Jake Runestad’s choral work, A Silence Haunts Me, with text based on Beethoven’s “Heiligenstadt Testament.”

Of the Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Polochick says, “This piece is one of the greatest artistic contributions to Western civilization, with genius, lyricism, drama, human emotion and a universal message that’s appropriate for our current times. Long live Beethoven!”

Concert tickets are available at www.lincolnsymphony.com, by phone at 402-476-2211, or by visiting Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra’s box office at 233 S. 13th St., Suite 1702.

LSO welcomes audience members to a regular seating configuration and encourages wearing masks.

New this season, LSO will make the Pre-Concert Chat available to view online beginning at noon on the Thursday before the concert. Hosted by Nebraska Public Media's Genevieve Randall, each chat is an in-depth look at the music with Maestro Polochick and special guests. The Pre-Concert Chat will also be screened in the Steinhart Room at 6:45 p.m. before the concert.

In an effort to make all LSO concerts financially accessible, LSO’s tickets are available for only $15 or $35 each for adults, inclusive of all ticketing and facility fees. Tickets for youth ages 17 and under are $5 each, made possible by the Lienemann Charitable Foundation.

