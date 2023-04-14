Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present the classical concert “DBR & The New World” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Led by Music Director Edward Polochick, the program will open with Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre” featuring LSO Concertmaster Anton Miller. Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) will take the stage after the opening work and perform his “Voodoo Violin Concerto.”

“This work is filled with aural accounts of myths and folklore,” Polochick said. “DBR's incredible sensitivity and virtuosic playing as a soloist on electric violin surpasses believability."

After intermission, the orchestra will perform one of Antonín Dvořák’s most popular symphonies, Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”.

"This magnificent work is infused with themes based on African American spirituals and Czech and Bohemian folk tunes,” said Polochick. “The famous ‘Goin’ Home’ theme in the second movement is one of the most endearing melodies, followed by the third movement with a nod to Beethoven's 9th symphony."

To purchase tickets, visit lincolnsymphony.com to choose your seat. You can receive your electronic ticket and bring it with you to the concert or choose to pick it up at will call before the performance. LSO’s audience services manager is also available at 402-476-2211 Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.- 5p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The box office and will call open at the venue 90 minutes before each performance.

For a more in-depth conversation about each classical concert, watch LSO’s pre-concert chats with Maestro Polochick and special guests hosted by Nebraska Public Media. The chat for each classical concert can be seen online beginning the Thursday before the concert, and is also screened in the Steinhart Room 45 minutes before the concert begins.

To stay current with symphony events, follow Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.