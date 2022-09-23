LSO’s Polochick and Miller to address LMTA on Sept. 28

The Lincoln Music Teachers Association will host Lincoln Symphony Orchestra’s Director Edward Polochick and Concertmaster Anton Miller at a special anniversary celebration for LMTA and their LMTA Music Outreach Program on Sept. 28 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A street.

Guests may attend by registering at the “Contact Us” Button at www.LMTA.info. Lunch will be provided by LMTA.

Founded in 1942, LMTA has turned 80 this year. With nearly 70 members, their mission is to provide quality music instruction, continuing education and mutual support among members and their students, and community outreach for the promotion of the arts. Its motto is “Revere Excellence.” LMTA welcomes teachers from all disciplines.

The LMTA Music Program began 25 years ago as the MusikLink program where teachers volunteered to teach disadvantaged students. It has evolved into a program which provides low-cost lessons with one of its 16 LMTA Teachers to study the instrument of their choice, instruments and their maintenance, educational materials, and performance opportunities for up to 50 children in need.

Using private donations, grants, fundraising activities, and modest fees paid by the student families, the MOP pays its teachers along with other operating costs. LMTA-MOP is administered by volunteers with the help of community partners who provide free or discounted piano tuning, instrument rental, upkeep and repairs, piano moving and storage, free printed music, and meeting or teaching space.

LMTA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation. Monetary and instrument donations may be tax deductible. For more information on joining, to make a donation, to become a MOP partner or nominate a student in need, go to www.LMTA.info.