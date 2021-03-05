LSO presents 'Jazz with Jackie Allen' Friday

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present "Jazz with Jackie Allen" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12. The concert will be streamed online.

Led by guest conductor Ian Passmore, the program will feature jazz tunes and pops favorites with local vocal sensation Jackie Allen. Backed by her jazz combo and a chamber orchestra, Allen will present an evening of favorites like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night).”

“Ms. Allen is hailed as one of the great jazz vocalists of our time,” says LSO Music Director Edward Polochick. “With her magical stage presence, her stunning, mellifluous vocal prowess, and the magnificent way in which she captivates the listener, Jackie Allen carries us on a transcendental musical journey of popular tunes and great jazz standards.”

Allen and Lincoln bassist Hans Sturm, with the orchestra, will also present selections from their latest endeavor, “The Nebraska Project,” inspired by Nebraska artists including Fred Astaire and Ruth Etting. This concert will also feature new orchestrations arranged specifically for LSO by violinist and composer Kara Baxter.

Concert tickets can be purchased online at www.lincolnsymphony.com or by calling 402-476 2211.

During the 2020-21 season, LSO also offers pre-concert virtual chats. NET Radio’s Genevieve Randall hosts a pre-recorded chat with LSO Executive Director Barbara Zach Lee and guests, which will air half an hour before the concert at the same weblink.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0