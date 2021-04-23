LSO presents 'Happy Birthday Beethoven' concert Sunday

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present a family concert, "Happy Birthday Beethoven," at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25. The concert will be streamed online.

Out of gratitude for the community’s support throughout the 2020-21 season, LSO is offering its family series to the public free of charge.

Led by Music Director Edward Polochick, the program will present a new script featuring selections from Beethoven’s symphonies. Including iconic favorites such as the opening theme from the Fifth Symphony and the “Ode to Joy” melody from the Ninth, this program will take audiences on a journey to learn about how musical elements portray emotion in music.

Actor William Shomos will return to the LSO stage as the narrator. LSO’s second horn, Kaylene Beal, wrote and compiled the script.