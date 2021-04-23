LSO presents 'Happy Birthday Beethoven' concert Sunday

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present a family concert, "Happy Birthday Beethoven," at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25. The concert will be streamed online.
Out of gratitude for the community’s support throughout the 2020-21 season, LSO is offering its family series to the public free of charge.
Led by Music Director Edward Polochick, the program will present a new script featuring selections from Beethoven’s symphonies. Including iconic favorites such as the opening theme from the Fifth Symphony and the “Ode to Joy” melody from the Ninth, this program will take audiences on a journey to learn about how musical elements portray emotion in music.
Actor William Shomos will return to the LSO stage as the narrator. LSO’s second horn, Kaylene Beal, wrote and compiled the script.
“When I first began drafts for 'Happy Birthday Beethoven,' I wanted to use as much of Beethoven’s scores as possible. The show is about 85% music, which is a terrific, universal way to communicate with all audiences,” said Beal, who is also LSO’s orchestra manager. “The concept came together by combining a birthday party with ‘Ode to Joy’ as the theme. The narrator invites the audience to the party, and together, everyone experiences the musical elements—like dynamics and tempos and keys—that make Beethoven’s music so emotional. I can’t wait to hear William Shomos bring the show to life.”
"Happy Birthday Beethoven" will also be presented as LSO’s Young People’s Concert, an annual children’s concert offered to all fourth through sixth graders in Lincoln and surrounding areas. This year, this unique opportunity consists of a 45-minute streamed concert recorded at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln. Nearly 5,000 students and teachers attended this event last year.
This season, schools can view the Young People’s Concert at their convenience during the last week in April. In many cases, this experience is a first opportunity to hear a live symphony orchestra. Additionally, LSO works with Lincoln Public Schools to provide lesson plans for teachers to incorporate into their classroom curriculum.
To gain access to this free LSO program, purchase your ticket for $0 at www.lincolnsymphony.com or by phone at (402) 476 2211.
To stay current with symphony events, follow Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter—and be sure to use #LSOLove when sharing your personal concert experiences.
LSO’s 2020-21 season sponsors are Immanuel Communities and Union Bank & Trust. Follow the monthly Sponsor Spotlight e-newsletter to learn more about LSO’s corporate and media support. The Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment also provided generous support for LSO's 2020-21 season.