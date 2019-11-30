LSO presents 'Deck the Halls' Dec. 8

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert, “Deck the Halls,” Sunday, Dec. 8 at at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
Concert-goers will be treated to a wide variety of seasonal favorites, led by guest conductor Lucas Waldin.
Joining LSO will be a variety of local singers, dancers and Jonah Payne, winner of LSO's annual Young Artist Competition. Payne is a junior percussion performance major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Bell-issimo, a Lincoln-based, audition-only handbell choir, will add its own sparkle to the program.
Local dance studios Dancing Beyond Limits, Chase the Spirit of Dance and Luxe Dance Academy will also join the symphony for creative reimaginings of "March of the Toys," "The Nutcracker" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
Soprano Talea Bloch will sing several songs with LSO. Over 100 students from Lincoln Suzuki Studios will also make a special appearance, performing familiar holiday tunes in "Holiday String-Along," an arrangement by LSO’s own Kara Leigh Baxter.
Santa Claus will appear at both performances, and will be available for free pictures in the Ticketholders' Lobby before each performance and during intermission. This free photo opportunity is supported by JamesAnn Photography.
LSO will collect non-perishable foods for the Lincoln Food Bank at the concert; concert-goers are encouraged to drop off their donations in the barrel marked Food Bank in the Lied Center lobby.
Tickets are available at lincolnsymphony.com, 402-476-2211, or by visiting LSO’s box office at 233 S. 13th St., Suite 1702.
