LSO presents 'Deck the Halls' Dec. 8

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert, “Deck the Halls,” Sunday, Dec. 8 at at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Concert-goers will be treated to a wide variety of seasonal favorites, led by guest conductor Lucas Waldin.

Joining LSO will be a variety of local singers, dancers and Jonah Payne, winner of LSO's annual Young Artist Competition. Payne is a junior percussion performance major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Bell-issimo, a Lincoln-based, audition-only handbell choir, will add its own sparkle to the program.

Local dance studios Dancing Beyond Limits, Chase the Spirit of Dance and Luxe Dance Academy will also join the symphony for creative reimaginings of "March of the Toys," "The Nutcracker" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Soprano Talea Bloch will sing several songs with LSO. Over 100 students from Lincoln Suzuki Studios will also make a special appearance, performing familiar holiday tunes in "Holiday String-Along," an arrangement by LSO’s own Kara Leigh Baxter.