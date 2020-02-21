LSO presents classical concert 'Russian Dances' Feb. 22

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra returns to the Lied Center of Performing Arts for a classical series performance, "Russian Dances," at 7:30 p.m. today, Feb. 22.
Led by Music Director Edward Polochick, the program will open with a side-by-side performance of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio espagnol with the Lincoln Youth Symphony. Known for its brilliant colors and sparkling melodies, the Capriccio espagnol will showcase both LSO and LYS musicians in every section.
Following Rimsky-Korsakov, LSO will be joined by local professional dance company sloDance for an intimate performance of Shostakovich’s Chamber Symphony. Based on his eighth string quartet, this is a somber work about war and its aftermath.
Members of sloDance performing with LSO will include Paul Besaw, Katie Heckman, Hannah Husman, Beth Jensen, Hye-Won Hwang, Susan Levine Ourada, Melissa Templeton, and Kathryn Voigt. Hwang and Templeton serve as dance faculty at the Hixson-Lied College of Fine Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where Ourada is also the area head of dance.
After intermission, LSO’s full forces will take the stage to present a suite from Stravinsky’s ballet, "Petrushka." The ballet tells the story of the puppet Petrushka, brought magically to life by a wizard.
Concert tickets are available at lincolnsymphony.com, by calling 402-476-2211 or by visiting LSO's box office at 233 S. 13th St., Suite 1702.
NET Radio’s Genevieve Randall will host a pre-concert chat at 6:45 p.m. in the Steinhart Room with Maestro Polochick.