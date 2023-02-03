Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present the classical concert "Mozart & Mendelssohn" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and Q streets.

Led by LSO Music Director Edward Polochick, the program will open with Chen Yi’s "Shuo."

“Chen Yi is one of the foremost composers of our time, as demonstrated by her incredible diversity of compositional output for all sorts of genres,” said Polochick, who became familiar with Chen’s music while they were both on faculty of the Peabody Institute of Music at Johns Hopkins University. “'Shuo' is a short, very dynamic piece for string orchestra, which shows her propensity for rhythmic and melodic intensity and complexity.”

To pair with this work, pianist Anne-Marie McDermott will take the stage with Mozart’s Piano Concerto in C Major, No. 25, K. 503.

“We are extremely honored to be able to present one of America’s foremost pianists, Anne-Marie McDermott, who will perform one of Mozart’s greatest piano concertos," said Polochick. "Ms. McDermott brings an incredible vision to her music-making. This, coupled with a phenomenal virtuosic technique, results in a phenomenally engaging and transcendent performance.”

After intermission, the orchestra will perform Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5 in D Major, Op. 107 “Reformation,” a work originally composed in 1830 to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Augsburg Confession.

“Famously, the symphony’s finale begins with Martin Luther’s ‘A Mighty Fortress is Our God,'” said Polochick.

To purchase tickets, visit lincolnsymphony.com to choose your own seat, receive your electronic ticket and bring it with you to the concert, or choose to pick it up at will call before the performance. The Audience Services manager is also available at 402-476-2211 Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Box Office and Will Call open at the venue 90 minutes before each performance.

For a more in-depth conversation about each classical concert, watch LSO’s Pre-Concert Chats with Maestro Polochick and special guests hosted by Nebraska Public Media. The chat for each classical concert is available to view online beginning the Thursday before the concert, and is also screened in the Steinhart Room 45 minutes before the concert begins.

