LSO livestreamed concert set for Feb. 6

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra will present the livestreamed classical music concert "Favorites Old and New" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.

Enjoy an evening of new music alongside classics you know and love. Music Director Edward Polochick will collaborate with Concertmaster Anton Miller and acclaimed violist Rita Porfiris to present "Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins."

LSO will also present its first composer-in-residence, Dr. Tyler G. White, with a performance of "Divertimentoscuro," a chamber work for piano and four-string instruments.

In addition, the concert will feature a collection of chamber and solo works showcasing LSO’s brass section.

Streaming tickets can be purchased at lincolnsymphony.com or at 402-476-2211. In an effort to make all LSO concerts financially accessible, LSO’s streaming tickets are available for $15 each, or $25 per household.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0