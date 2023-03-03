Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present a pops concert, “LSO Goes to Tatooine,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, George Lucas and John Williams embarked on a journey that would enchant generations of movie-goers, and would go on to become one of the most successful and influential franchises in motion picture history.

This program includes selections from all three trilogies in the Skywalker Saga with music by John Williams; selections from the stand-alone live action films "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" with music by Michael Giacchino and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" with music by John Williams; and the theme written by Ludwig Göransson for the live action series "The Mandalorian."

Led by Music Director Edward Polochick, Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will also perform a couple of non-Star Wars favorites, including LSO concertmaster Anton Miller playing the theme from "Schindler’s List"; and “Raider’s March” as a hat tip to the new Indiana Jones film.

In addition, LSO will feature Nicholas Li, cello. Li, the 2022-2023 Young Artist Competition winner, will take the stage with the first movement of Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85.

“I am doubly excited about this concert because it will feature this season’s winner of our Young Artist Competition, Nicholas Li,” says Polochick. “I am delighted that he will be sharing his amazing virtuosic and musical talent with our audience.”

Dress up as your favorite Star Wars character and join in at the photo booth before the concert or during intermission.

To purchase tickets, visit lincolnsymphony.com to choose your seat, receive your electronic ticket and bring it with you to the concert, or choose to pick it up at Will Call before the performance. LSO's audience services manager is also available at 402-476-2211 Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Box Office and Will Call open at the venue 90 minutes before each performance.