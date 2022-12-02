LSO 'Deck the Halls' concert Sunday

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert, "Deck the Halls," Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Concert-goers will be treated to a wide variety of seasonal favorites, led by guest conductor Lucas Waldin.

"I cannot wait to return to the LSO for another year of holiday cheer,” says Waldin. “This is my favorite time of year, and having the opportunity to work with the lovely musicians of the LSO will surely be a highlight of my holiday season.”

LSO will be joined by tenor Drew Duncan; Bell-issimo, a Lincoln-based, audition-only handbell choir; Dancing Beyond Limits, an adaptive dance organization for children with developmental and mobility issues; and the combined Lincoln Suzuki studios.

“To me, an orchestra represents all that's best about a community, and never is this more true than at LSO's annual ‘Deck the Halls’ concerts,” says LSO Executive Director Barbara Zach Lee. “We are overjoyed to bring the entire orchestra back onstage for this concert, and it is such a pleasure to welcome guest conductor Lucas Waldin and to have Drew Duncan, Bell-issimo, Dancing Beyond Limits and the Lincoln Suzuki studios all back to join the orchestra in performing some of the most beloved holiday music.”

To purchase tickets, visit lincolnsymphony.com to choose your own seat, receive your electronic ticket and bring it with you to the concert, or choose to pick it up at Will Call before the performance. LSO's audience services manager is also available at 402-476-2211 Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Box Office and Will Call open at the Lied Center 90 minutes before each performance.