LSO audition applications due Aug. 24

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra will conduct auditions in September for principal trumpet, principal viola, section violin and section viola for the 2022-23 season. Musicians may also apply for positions on LSO's substitute list.

Auditions for all open and substitute string positions will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 2-5 p.m. Auditions for all open and substitute woodwind and brass positions will be on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 2-5 p.m.

A resume, application and $35 application fee (refundable on arrival at audition time) must be postmarked no later than Wednesday, Aug. 24, to reserve your audition appointment. Mail all application materials to: Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra, Attn: Auditions, 233 S. 13th St, Suite 1702, Lincoln, NE 68508, or email to amy@lincolnsymphony.com.

Visit http://lincolnsymphony.com/about/audition/ to download repertoire lists and a digital application form. Musicians interested in obtaining additional audition information should contact Amy Morris at 402-476-2211 or amy@lincolnsymphony.com.