LSMGL York Shamble Fun Day yields familiar results

It was a beautiful day for the 120 senior golfers as they tackled York Country Club. It is always a challenge for the league to have accurate drives and proper navigation of the tight, tree lined course. A move to the gold tees made some holes easier, but the Shamble event still produced some of the familiar suspects in the end.

Two pin prizes were awarded on holes No. 9 and No. 18. The longest putt on No. 9 was recorded by Don Sackett while the closest second shot to the pin on No. 18 went to Jerry Petersen. Indian Creek in Elkhorn Sept. 14 was the next stop for the LSMGL, and Beatrice Country Club was the site for the Sept. 19 event.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 91 — Randy Haas, Rick Owens, Jerry Petersen, and John Tritt; second place, score 98 — Jerry Elfring Tom Johnson, Tom McNaught, and Tim Ryder; third place, Score 99 — Jon Debus, Steve Ferris, James Johnson, and Pat Swift.

Flight B: First place, score 98 — Bill Allen, Craig Beach, Denny Quick, and Bob Rauner; second place, score 98 — Kevin Barker, Dennis Lewis, Tom McBride, and Bob Spire; third place, score 99 — Steve Cherep, Dean Muller, Dave Dunning, and Jim Stepanich.

Flight C: First place, score 96 — Roger Coleman, Ron Garner, Tom Hagewood, and Garry Morgan; second place, score 98 — Allan Albers, Greg Chewakin, Bob McGrath, and Bob Weatherly; third place, score 98 — Larry Darling, Stan Dinges, Jerry Knoche, and Carl McReynolds.